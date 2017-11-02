Ahead Of Next Update, For Honor Will Be Free To Play On PS4, Xbox One, And PC

Ubisoft is kicking off Season Four of For Honor a little later this month. Before then, players who have yet to pick up the swordfighting game will have another chance to try it for free.

Beginning November 9, Ubisoft will hold a free weekend for the game across all platforms. PS4, Xbox One, and PC players will be able to play all of the game's modes, including its campaign (which supports solo and co-op), five multiplayer modes, and full roster of heroes through Season Three.

The free weekend concludes on November 12, but players who decide to purchase the game afterward will be able to carry their progress over to the retail version. For Honor will also be on sale that weekend for up to 60% off. Additionally, players who already own For Honor can take part in the Warrior Training Program; if you group with at least one other player who doesn't already own the game during the free weekend and complete five games together, each player will earn 5,000 Steel.

For Honor's Season Four, Order & Havoc, kicks off on November 14 and adds a number of new features to the game. In addition to new maps, Order & Havoc introduces two new heroes: the Aramusha and the Shaman. It also adds Tribute mode, a 4v4 objective-based team mode that has players competing to control three Offerings on a map and bring them back to a Shrine. Season Pass owners will get the Aramusha and Shaman on November 14, while all others will be able to purchase them beginning November 21 for 15,000 Steel each.