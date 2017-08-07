Ahead Of Next Update, For Honor Is Free To Play This Weekend

For Honor's newest update is slated to arrive next week, but before then, Ubisoft is giving players a chance to try the action game out at no cost. This weekend, For Honor will be free to download and play on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC for a limited time.

The free trial begins Thursday, August 10, though PS4 and Uplay users will be able to pre-load the title beginning August 7. Players will have access to the entire game during its free trial, including its campaign (which can be played either solo or cooperatively with another player online), five multiplayer modes, and the entire roster of heroes. However, PS4 players will need to have a PS Plus subscription in order to try the game, while Xbox One players will need an Xbox Live Gold membership.

The free trial runs until August 13. Coinciding with this, Ubisoft will offer a discount on the full game. From August 10-20, all versions of the game will be 50% off on the PlayStation and Xbox stores. PC players, meanwhile, have until August 14 to take advantage of the sale. Those who'd like to purchase For Honor following its free weekend can carry their save data over to the full game.

For Honor's Season 3, "Grudge & Glory," kicks off next week, on August 15. The update introduces new content and maps to the game, including two new heroes: Highlander and Gladiator. Players who've purchased the game's season pass will get access to the two new heroes the day the update rolls out; everyone else, however, will be able to purchase them for 15,000 Steel credits apiece a week later, on August 22.

Ubisoft has more content in store for the game this year. Another season is slated to begin in November, and the developer is finally adding dedicated servers in the future. Recently, GameSpot got to speak with creative director Roman Campos-Oriola and game director Damien Kieken about other ways Ubisoft is planning to fix For Honor.