Ahead Of Destiny 2's Release, An Official Destiny Coloring Book Is Coming

Destiny 2 comes out next month, but if you can't wait that long for a dose of the Destiny universe, there's another product on the way that can hold you over: The official Destiny coloring book launches next week.

That's right--there's an actual coloring book full of images from the game for you to color in. Do you want a Guardian to look florescent pink? You can do that. Or you can make an all-black Exotic. Check out the first few images from the book below.

The coloring book will be available on August 8, and it'll cost $16. You can currently pick it up on Amazon for $11.53. It was designed by Ze Carlos, a fan of Destiny and a comics artist. He was chosen by Bungie after winning a community T-shirt design contest.

This isn't the only big game series that's receiving a coloring book. A book for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was recently revealed, and it's definitely not for kids.

As for Destiny 2, the game will be released on September 6 for PS4 and Xbox One, and for PC on October 24. The PC version is getting a beta test later in August, and you can read about what it includes here.