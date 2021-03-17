Age Of Empires 4 Gameplay Showcase And More Coming During Big Xbox Event In April

Microsoft will showcase its upcoming strategy game Age of Empires 4, including the first gameplay reveal, during a livestream event taking place in early April.

The Age of Empires: Fan Preview will be held on Saturday, April 10, at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM BST. Microsoft is promising surprises, reveals, new gameplay, and more. You can catch a glimpse of what's to come in the teaser video below that hypes up the upcoming showcase.

Age of Empires 4 was announced back in 2017 and then shown off for the first time at the X019 event back in November 2019. Microsoft has stayed relatively quiet on the project ever since. Thankfully, that's going to end soon.

The April 10 event will also have some "exciting news" for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition.

"Since the release of Age of Empires over 20 years ago, the franchise has grown to support a worldwide community of players with a shared love of real-time strategy," Microsoft said in a blog post. "Over the last three years, we’ve delighted seasoned players and new fans alike with the Definitive Editions of Age of Empires, Age of Empires II, and Age of Empires III: projects which were made possible thanks to the feedback and passion of the community. We are so proud to have such an energetic, dedicated fanbase at the foundation of our community."

Company of Heroes studio Relic Entertainment is developing Age of Empires 4. The game has been announced for PC, but it remains to be seen if it will also release on Xbox. A release date has not been announced.