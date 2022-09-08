AGDQ Moving Back To Online-Only Event Due To Florida's Politics

Games Done Quick has announced that Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 will no longer be a physical event due to issues with Florida's politics.

The annual speedrunning event had been scheduled to take place in-person in Florida next year. However, organizers have now decided to move the event online-only from January 8-15 in order to make it as safe and welcoming as possible to all those planning to attend.

Given the state’s continued disregard for COVID-19’s dangers (including anti-mandate policies) and an increased aggression towards LGBTQ+ individuals, including the law colloquially known as "Don't Say Gay," we do not believe it is a safe place for our community. — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) September 7, 2022

The account went on to explain that after AGDQ's pre-pandemic success in 2020, the group struck up a contract with a venue in Florida planning to return in 2021. This obviously did not take place in 2021 due to the pandemic, with in-person events postponed until it was safe to continue them.

"We've explored multiple options which would allow us to remain in-person by relocating to a safer location," GDQ continued to explain. "Unfortunately, the cost required to cancel our contract is too great to justify relocating AGDQ while paying the cancellation fee, and we are no longer able to delay our contract. This ultimately led us to move AGDQ 2023 online."

The decision to host the event online-only will apparently allow the group to "save on some expenses," but there are apparently still "considerable costs to recover." GDQ also asked for support where possible, noting Twitch subscriptions as an avenue of potential help, and thanked the community for its support.

AGDQ is held every year in January, and showcases a range of speedrunners across a number of games, raising money for various charities such as Doctors Without Borders. No specific games have been confirmed for the event as of yet as submissions are still pending.