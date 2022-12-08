After Us Tasks You With Reviving Life On A Decimated Earth

We've seen plenty of games about trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic world, but Piccolo Studio and Private Division are taking a bit of a different approach with After Us. Announced during The Game Awards, the adventure game tasks you with restoring life to Earth by salvaging the souls of extinct creatures.

In After Us, you play as Gaia, the Spirit of Life, who must rescue these creatures' souls and bring them to Mother's Ark. It won't be easy to reach some of them, as humanity's destructive effect on the planet has resulted in enormous changes ranging from "crumbling cities" to completely dry seas. There are also monsters called Devourers wandering around, trying to find anything still alive. Still, perhaps everything isn't exactly as it seems.

All good boys will be saved

"After Us offers a somber look at a world decimated by human impact," reads an announcement from Piccolo and Private Division. "As you guide Gaia's light through it and discover the causes behind the destruction, you will learn the fate of the Devourers as agents of extinction, but also agents of progress, love, and hope."

After Us is scheduled to arrive to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in Spring 2023. Piccolo's first game, Arise, was released back in 2019, and allowed you to shift the flow of time as you explored a "world of memories and feelings."