After Two Years Of PS4 Exclusivity, Xbox One Spotify App Launches Today

It was rumored last week that Spotify was finally coming to Xbox One, and today we received confirmation. The music-streaming app has officially launched on Microsoft's console.

It's been a long time coming, as Spotify went live on PS4 two years ago. However, it's better late than never, and now Xbox One players can access their Spotify playlists while gaming, too. The Xbox One app works just like the PS4 app: you can leave it running in the background while playing games, essentially creating your own custom soundtrack. Just remember to turn off the in-game music.

The app is controllable through your phone, as long as it's connected to the same Wi-Fi network. You can use Spotify Connect in the phone app to pick and choose songs without having to leave the game you're playing.

To mark the occasion, Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb shared a playlist that he personally curated. It's full of Game of Thrones music, Kygo, and Phil Collins. Check it out here. You can download Spotify to your console from the Xbox Store.