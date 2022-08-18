After Reports Of KOTOR Remake Troubles, Publisher Confirms AAA Game Has Changed Developers

Embracer Group has confirmed that one of its AAA projects has shifted developers for the purposes of helping the title improve its quality. While the Swedish company did not say what this game is, many believe this might be the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake.

"One of the group's AAA projects has transitioned to another studio within the group. This was done to ensure the quality bar is where we need it to be for the title," Embracer said (via Axios reporter Stephen Totilo).

In July, it was reported that the KOTOR remake was delayed indefinitely after art director Jason Minor and design director Brad Prince were abruptly fired. At the time, it was suggested that the original developer, Aspyr Media, was taken off the project, with another Embracer studio, Saber Interactive, taking over.

Revealed in September 2021, the KOTOR remake has been described as a "complete remake" of the famous Star Wars RPG. It is scheduled to launch on PS5 and PC.

It's been a big day for Embracer, as the company acquired The Lord of the Rings video game and film rights by way of buying Middle-earth Enterprises. The company also bought multiple game developers, including Tripwire and Limited Run Games.

Embracer received a big cash injection earlier this year when Saudi Arabia invested $1 billion into the company. Before that, Saudi Arabia bought 5% of Nintendo and invested in EA, Take-Two, Capcom, and Activision.