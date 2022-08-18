After Reports Of KOTOR Remake Troubles, Publisher Confirms AAA Game Has Changed Developers

Embracer said one of its AAA projects is now being developed by another studio, and it might be the KOTOR remake.

By on

Comments

Embracer Group has confirmed that one of its AAA projects has shifted developers for the purposes of helping the title improve its quality. While the Swedish company did not say what this game is, many believe this might be the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake.

"One of the group's AAA projects has transitioned to another studio within the group. This was done to ensure the quality bar is where we need it to be for the title," Embracer said (via Axios reporter Stephen Totilo).

Click To Unmute
  1. Warzone 2 Release Date May Have Leaked | GameSpot News
  2. Campaign Early Access | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  3. Planet of Lana Xbox Game Pass Trailer
  4. Skull and Bones: Ship's Log #1
  5. God Of War Ragnarök - Myths of Midgard | PS4, PS5
  6. Rift Sweepers Steam Early Access Release Date Trailer
  7. Saints Row - Everything To Know
  8. A Plague Tale: Requiem - Gameplay Overview Trailer
  9. The Great Push Is Back | Shadowlands Season 4 Trailer
  10. Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super Gameplay Trailer
  11. The First 26 Minutes Of Jetpack Joyride 2
  12. Everything To Know About Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super | GameSpot News

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Top 10 Best Star Wars Games

In July, it was reported that the KOTOR remake was delayed indefinitely after art director Jason Minor and design director Brad Prince were abruptly fired. At the time, it was suggested that the original developer, Aspyr Media, was taken off the project, with another Embracer studio, Saber Interactive, taking over.

Best Star Wars Games: 10 Must-Play Titles Set In A Galaxy Far, Far Away
See More

Revealed in September 2021, the KOTOR remake has been described as a "complete remake" of the famous Star Wars RPG. It is scheduled to launch on PS5 and PC.

It's been a big day for Embracer, as the company acquired The Lord of the Rings video game and film rights by way of buying Middle-earth Enterprises. The company also bought multiple game developers, including Tripwire and Limited Run Games.

Embracer received a big cash injection earlier this year when Saudi Arabia invested $1 billion into the company. Before that, Saudi Arabia bought 5% of Nintendo and invested in EA, Take-Two, Capcom, and Activision.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake
PC
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)