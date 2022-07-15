After Just 5 Months, Elden Ring Is Among The Best-Selling Games Of All Time In The US

The NPD Group has released its latest monthly sales report, revealing which games and consoles sold the best during June 2022, and once again, Elden Ring was a standout.

Elden Ring was June 2022's best-selling game, and it continues to be the highest-selling title of 2022 so far. Additionally, after just five months on the market, Elden Ring is already inside the top 10 best-selling premium games in US history for dollar sales, NPD said. Again, this is not units sold, but dollars driven. The research company did not share the full top 10 list, so it's unclear where Elden Ring ranks.

Elden Ring has been the best-selling game in terms of dollar sales in the US every month since launch in February except for April, which is when Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga reigned supreme.

Developed by From Software, Elden Ring is projected to be 2022's best-selling game in the US, outpacing even Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. That would be a big result, but it's not a perfect or entirely fair comparison, as Elden Ring launched in February and Modern Warfare 2 arrives at the end of October.

Elsewhere for software, Overwatch jumped back into the charts (ranking fifth overall) for the first time since October 2019. The Overwatch 2 beta that began on June 28 helped push the game back up the charts, NPD said.

Final Fantasy VII: Remake had a big surge in June 2022, finishing 9th, after it placed 159th in May. NPD said promotional events for the game's 25th anniversary helped drive sales.

Looking at hardware, the PS5 drove the most spending on a dollars basis, while the Switch was the best-selling console for June 2022 by units sold. The PS5 is picking up steam, as it saw a double-digit percentage growth for dollar sales in June 2022 compared to June 2021, NPD said. However, total spending on consoles for June 2022 dropped by 8% year-over-year to $371 million.

Most Anticipated PlayStation Games For 2022 And Beyond See More

Looking at mobile games, spending dipped 10.7% year-over-year, with the decline attributed mainly to lower results on Google Play. Spending on Apple's App Store, however, increased year-over-year, but only by 0.16%. Some of the highest-earning mobile games for June 2022 included Candy Crush Saga, Roblox, Pokemon Go, Coin Master, Evony: The King's Return, Royal Match, Diablo Immortal, Bingo Blitz, State of Survival: Zombie War, and Clash of Clans.

In terms of accessories, the PS5 DualSense midnight black controller was June 2022's best-selling accessory. Total spending on accessories dropped by 15% year-over-year to $176 million in June 2022.

Across games, consoles, and accessories, total video game spending in the US for June 2022 dropped by 11% year-over-year to $4.3 billion. Subscription spending rose year-over-year, but not enough to offset the declines in every other category. Similarly, for the first half of 2022, spending fell 10% to $26.3 billion, and subscription content was the only category to see growth.

June 2022 Top-Selling Video Games In The US

Elden Ring Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Mario Strikers: Battle League* MLB The Show 22^ Overwatch Mario Kart 8* Nintendo Switch Sports* Kirby and the Forgotten Land* Final Fantasy VII: Remake Minecraft Call of Duty: Vanguard F2 2022 Monster Hunter: Rise Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes* Sonic Origins Pokemon Legends: Arceus* The Quarry* Spider-Man: Miles Morales

*Digital sales not included

^ Xbox and Switch digital sales not included

2022 Year To Date Best-Selling Games

Elden Ring Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Pokemon Legends: Arceus* Horizon: Forbidden West MLB The Show 22^ Call of Duty: Vanguard Gran Turismo 7 Kirby and the Forgotten Land* Mario Kart 8* Madden NFL 22 Nintendo Switch Sports* Minecraft FIFA 22 Spider-Man: Miles Morales Monster Hunter: Rise Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Super mash Bros. Ultimate* Mario Party Superstars* Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Dying Light 2: Stay Human* *Digital sales not included

^Xbox and Switch digital sales not included

Trailing 12 Months Ending June 2022

Elden Ring Call of Duty: Vanguard Madden NFL 22 Pokemon: Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl* Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Battlefield 2042 FIFA 22 Far Cry 6 Pokemon Legends: Arceus* Horizon: Forbidden West

*Digital sales not included

June 2022 Top 10 Nintendo Games

Mario Strikers: Battle League* Mario Kart 8* Nintendo Switch Sports* Kirby and the Forgotten Land* Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Fire Emblem: Warriors: Three Hopes* Pokemon Legends: Arceus* Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles

*Digital sales not included