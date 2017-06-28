After Its "Final" Trailer, War For The Planet Of The Apes Gets Another

Although the "final" trailer for War for the Planet of the Apes was released earlier this month, another one for the upcoming sci-fi action sequel has arrived. This one focuses on the conflict between ape leader Caeser (Andy Serkis) and Colonel McCullough (Woody Harrelson). Check it out below:

The film follows Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014). It's directed by Matt Reeves, whose previous credits include Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and Cloverfield.

In a recent interview with Empire, Reeves spoke about the movies that influenced War for the Planet of the Apes. "I wanted this film to be like a Biblical epic," he said. "Mark [Bomback, co-writer] and I looked at classic war movies: The Bridge on the River Kwai, Patton, Apocalypse Now.

"But we were also thinking in terms of things such as The Ten Commandments. I wanted it to feel very intimate in the foreground, but with grand vistas always dwarfing [the characters]. In a sense it's about these two species pitted against each other and nature being greater than both of them. I wanted a David Lean ape movie."

War for the Planet of the Apes hits theaters on July 14, 2017.

In related news, Reeves has also discussed his next movie--the standalone Batman film for DC. He said that The Batman will be a very "point-of-view-driven" film that lets viewers experience what it's like to be Batman.

"In all the films what I try to do, in almost a Hitchcockian sense, is use the camera and use the storytelling so that you become the character and you empathise with that point of view," he said. "And I think there is a chance to do an almost noir-driven detective version of Batman that is point of view driven in a very, very powerful way. And hopefully it is going to connect you to what's going on inside of his head and inside of his heart."