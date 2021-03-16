After Halo Pringles Promotion, Microsoft Launches Moa Burger T-Shirts

Microsoft is really interested in the extinct Moa bird, as the company has now announced a special t-shirt centered around the flightless bird from Halo: Reach. This latest campaign comes after the company partnered with Pringles to create special chips that taste like the extinct bird.

The new "Have S'Moa Burgers" t-shirt is available for pre-order from the Xbox Gear Shop right now for $20. This is a pre-order item that should begin to ship in 3-4 weeks, Microsoft said.

The slim-fit shirt is described as "soft and light, with just the right amount of stretch." It's 100% cotton and can be machine washed.

Show your love for your new favorite dish, fresh from the grasslands of Reach. Pre-order your 'Have S'Moa Burgers' shirt starting today!

🍗 https://t.co/xgW4pZbQXs pic.twitter.com/qKHOT7QxHC — Halo (@Halo) March 16, 2021

The Moa Burger is a fictional dish served at restaurants in the Halo: Reach universe. It's a burger made from the large, flightless bird that used to populate the grasslands on Reach. The Moa was also a real bird that was native to New Zealand before it went extinct.

The shirts do look nice, and silly, but it's leading us to wonder what this is all about and if maybe there are grander plans for the Moa bird in the Halo universe. I guess we'll have to wait and see.

The next Halo game, Halo Infinite, will release in Fall 2021 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game's multiplayer element will be free-to-play with microtransactions.

Recently, developer 343 Industries released a series of images from the game's campaign mode that show off a massive graphical improvement. The developer also posted a 44-minute deep-dive vide on Zeta Halo that confirmed a number of intriguing details about dual-wielding, wildlife, and more.