Diablo 2: Resurrected Coming This Year WoW Burning Crusade Classic Confirmed Diablo 4 Rogue Class New Overwatch 2 Details WandaVision Episode 7 BlizzCon Schedule

After Announcing Perfect Dark Reboot, Senior Dev Drew Murray Leaves Xbox For Sony Studio

Drew Murray has re-joined Insomniac Games to work on something new.

By on

Comments

Game developer Drew Murray was one of the first employees of the Xbox studio The Initiative, which recently announced a Perfect Dark reboot, but now he's on the move. After leaving The Initiative some time ago, Murray has now announced he has joined Insomniac Games as a Principal Designer.

This is a homecoming of sorts, as Murray previously worked at Insomniac from 2005-2015. During his time there he contributed to Resistance: Fall of Man, Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction, Resistance 2, and Resistance 3. His final position at Insomniac during his first run with the company was game director on Sunset Overdrive.

Murray worked at The Initiative as a lead designer and design director for more than two years. The Initiative announced its first game, a Perfect Dark reboot, in December 2020.

Insomniac Games is on a hot streak. The studio released Marvel's Spider-Man in 2018, which was recently followed up by Spider-Man: Miles Morales, both of which were big hits. The company's next game is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for PS5, which launches in June.

In 2019, Sony spent more than $200 million to acquire Insomniac Games to make them a first-party studio. Insomniac does not have any future titles that have been announced yet.

Click To Unmute
  1. 10 More Times The Simpsons Predicted The Future (2020 & 2021)
  2. Best Zelda Commercials & Trailers (1986 - 2021)
  3. Guilty Gear Strive Beta - Crazy Combos For EVERY Character
  4. Tekken 7 - New Polish Fighter DLC Teaser Trailer
  5. Black Ops Cold War & Warzone - Official Season Two OUTBREAK Gameplay Trailer
  6. What To Know About Watch Dogs: Legion Online
  7. DIRT 5 - Official Energy Content Pack And Free Update Trailer
  8. Street Fighter V - Official Dan Introduction Trailer
  9. It Takes Two – Official Gameplay Trailer
  10. Rainbow Six's New Operator Has An Explosive Drone
  11. Guilty Gear Strive - Official I-No Character Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  12. BlizzCon 2021 Day 2 Panels Livestream

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Perfect Dark Reveal Trailer | Game Awards 2020

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)