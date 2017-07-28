After Adding New Co-Op Mode, Titanfall 2 Is Free This Weekend

Players looking for a new game to play have yet another option to choose from. Titanfall 2 is free to play on PS4, Xbox One, and PC this weekend.

Beginning today, players will be able to try a sample of the game's single-player and multiplayer modes for free. The trial lasts until July 30 and coincides with the game's bonus XP weekend, during which players will earn twice as much experience as normal in all the game's modes. The Double XP event ends on July 31.

PS4 players who'd like to purchase a copy of Titanfall 2 have a chance to do so at a discount. The standard version is currently on sale in the PlayStation Store for $20, while the Deluxe Edition runs for $25. Both versions will be on sale until August 1. The game is also coming to EA and Origin Access at some point before September.

This week saw the release of Titanfall's latest DLC pack, Operation Frontier Shield. In addition to two new maps, the DLC introduced Frontier Defense, a cooperative horde mode that pits players against increasingly challenging waves of enemies. The Operation Frontier Shield pack is available to download for free. Developer Respawn is also offering a range of Titan and Weapon Warpaints that players can purchase for a limited time. These grant merit boosts and other benefits when equipped to your Titans and weapons. You can learn more about the Warpaints at the developer's blog.

A few other high-profile titles are free to try this weekend. Xbox Live Gold members can play Diablo III: Reaper of Souls - Ultimate Evil Edition at no cost until July 31. PC players, meanwhile, can sample Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare for free until July 30--but only the game's multiplayer mode. A free open beta for the upcoming LawBreakers is also going on right now on PS4 and PC.