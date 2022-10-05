After A month, Destiny 2 Hunter Exotic Gyrfalcon's Hauberk Has Been Fixed

For several weeks, Void Hunters in Destiny 2 have had to make do without one of the best Exotics in the game for that particular subclass. Introduced in Season of Plunder, Gyrfalcon's Hauberk was quickly removed from play due to an exploit that would allow some class abilities to be used for longer than intended when the Exotic chest armor was equipped.

A fix was expected in mid-October according to Bungie's estimates, but that date has been moved up and the Exotic piece can be used once again. Gyrfalcon's Hauberk primary perks include a weapon damage bonus for five seconds after leaving invisibility, while using a finisher grants an overshield and improved class ability regeneration to nearby allies.

The problem here was that Gyrfalcon's Hauberk could be used to give fellow Titans wearing the Loreley Splendor helm extra healing, making them almost unstoppable. Hunters could go invisible, deliver a quick killing blow, and give Titans extra class ability energy that they could exploit with their Exotic, derailing the balance of the Destiny 2 sandbox.

That problem has been resolved in this week's patch, alongside several other tweaks such as a handy fix for Season of Plunder's annoying weapon-crafting issue. In other news from Destiny 2's technical department, a fix is also on the way for Bungie's new cheat detection software, which has been responsible for several incorrect bans in the game. The software will stay switched off until the error is found, but preexisting anti-cheat measures are still in effect.