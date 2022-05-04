AEW Video Game Officially Called AEW Fight Forever, PC Version And Two New Wrestlers Confirmed

All Elite Wrestling has revealed new details on its upcoming console wrestling game, including confirmation of the game's official title: AEW Fight Forever.

The name was confirmed by AEW wrestler Evil Uno during an official AEW Games livestream on Twitch. Uno also confirmed that while the game is coming to consoles, there will be a PC version available at launch.

New footage of the game was shown, including trailers revealing two new wrestlers: Kris Statlander and Nyla Rose from the AEW women's division. Previous wrestlers confirmed for the game include former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, and former AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida.

AEW: Fight Forever is the first game from All Elite Wrestling, the new wrestling promotion that began in 2019. It is slated to launch in 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.