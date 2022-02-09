Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp Preorders Are Live

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp, the long-awaited return of the beloved Nintendo strategy franchise, finally drops on April 8, 2022. Preorders for the upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive recently went live, and we’ll show you where you can order an early copy for yourself. Re-Boot Camp was shown off during the most recent Nintendo Direct. The remakes will feature voice acting, a fast forward and rewind function, and a map editor that lets you make your own levels. Advance Wars will have both local and online multiplayer.

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp preorder bonuses

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp does not include preorder bonuses at this time. This is common for Nintendo-published titles, but it’s always possible third-party retailers may throw in an extra or two. We'll make sure to update this article if any retailers announce preorder bonuses.

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp is, as the title implies, a remake of the first two Advance Wars games originally made for the Game Boy Advance: Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising. The cult-classic turn-based strategy sees players commanding infantry and special “CO” hero units against enemy armies. Battles play out on land, air, and sea--but the tone is surprisingly cheerful and fun for a game seemingly about war, with a colorful art style and catchy tunes that belie the otherwise grim subject matter.

Development studio Wayforward is handling the remake, which features all the story content, gameplay mechanics, and versus modes of the 2D sprite-based original games remade with full 3D characters and environments.