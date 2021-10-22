Advance Wars 1+2 Delayed To Spring 2022

Nintendo has announced that Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp has been delayed until Spring 2022. The game was originally scheduled to launch later this year on December 3 for Nintendo Switch but following the delay, it doesn’t have a specific release date.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Nintendo stated, “The game just needs a little more time for fine-tuning. You’ll be battling with Andy and friends soon! Thanks for your patience.”

Hello, troops! #AdvanceWars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was set to launch on 12/3, will now release for #NintendoSwitch in spring 2022. The game just needs a little more time for fine tuning. You'll be battling with Andy & friends soon! Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/dSi8VSsxTH — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 22, 2021

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was revealed during E3 2021, is a remake of the two classic titles, Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising, that released in 2001 and 2003 for Game Boy Advance.

Nintendo has previously said that both games have been “reimagined and rebuilt from the ground up” and will feature enhanced controls and graphics.

Developed by WayForward, Advance Wars 1+2 will feature full campaigns that follow the events of the original games, as well as include a Versus mode for up to four players on "dozens of maps".

In the campaign, the player is tasked with defending their land with the help of characters Andy, Max, Sami, and other Commanding Officers, each with their own unique specialities and powers.

With Versus Mode, each player chooses a Commanding Officer from either campaign and can strategically use their powers to win the battle, along with the option to customize their combat options.

The strategy game is currently up for pre-order on the official Nintendo website and the Nintendo eShop with a price of $60.