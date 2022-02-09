Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp Gets April Release Date

Nintendo gave us a brand-new look at Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp during today's Nintendo Direct presentation. The trailer--which showed more of the delayed remake's updated art style and no-nonsense tactical gameplay--also gave us the game's new release date: April 8.

The trailer confirmed that all of the commanding officers will be fully voiced and that players can fast forward or rewind gameplay. Players can also create and share custom maps, while there is local and online multiplayer support as well.

Heads up, troops! We’ve got new intel on #AdvanceWars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp. Learn more about additions to the two full campaigns including voiced Commanding Officers, additional modes, & more!

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp arrives on #NintendoSwitch April 8! pic.twitter.com/4Yuq5HxF4S — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 9, 2022

Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp is a full-on remake of the two "original" games in the series--at least the ones that made it to North America on Game Boy Advance. Rather than replicate the pixel art from those games, developer WayForward opted for a cartoonish style similar to its other games like Shantae and River City Girls. The play area itself resembles a board game, and the tactical combat should be familiar to fans of the originals.