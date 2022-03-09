Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp Delayed Due To "World Events"

The release of the Nintendo Switch remake has been postponed indefinitely.

By on

Comments

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp, which had been scheduled to launch on Nintendo Switch in early April, has been delayed. Nintendo announced the news in a brief tweet this morning, attributing the move to "recent world events," no doubt in reference to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

A new release date for the game was not announced, with Nintendo only saying to "stay tuned for updates." It's possible that it could be pushed back for the foreseeable future, given the war-based nature of the game; the first one specifically centers around the invasion of a neighboring country. Re-Boot Camp had previously been scheduled to launch last December, only to then be delayed until April 8.

Click To Unmute
  1. 12 Minutes of Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök Gameplay
  2. GTA V on PS5 & Xbox Series X|S Price Revealed | GameSpot News
  3. PlayStation State of Play | March 9, 2022 Livestream
  4. Elden Ring: Every Sacred Tear Location
  5. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök - Everything To Know
  6. Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Overview Trailer + Demo Available Now
  7. Disgaea 6 Complete - Character Trailer
  8. Duraludon Character Spotlight | Pokémon UNITE
  9. The Story of Azami | Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  10. Rogue Company - Cinematic Teaser | Rambo King Cobra
  11. Wunderling DX - Launch Trailer
  12. Shadow Warrior 3 | Behind the Schemes

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp – Nintendo Direct 2.9.202 Trailer

Re-Boot Camp is a remake of the first two Advance Wars games for GBA. It features the campaigns from both along with a Versus mode for playing against the AI or online.

Ukraine has called on various video game companies, including Nintendo, to cease support for Russia in light of the country's invasion. We've already seen EA stop selling games in Russia and remove Russian teams from its FIFA and NHL games, while Microsoft as a whole has ceased all "new sales" in the region. CD Projekt has also ceased sales in Russia. Numerous companies have also pledged financial support for Ukrainian relief efforts, and those who are able can donate too.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)