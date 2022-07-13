Add A DJ Roomba To Your Life With Robot Vacuum Deals For Prime Day

Modern technology has finally made it so you can enlist the help of mechanical helpers to keep your space clean, freeing up all sorts of time for activities. If you're in the market for a robot to vacuum your bedroom and maybe spin some tunes, Amazon has you covered for Prime Day with a deep discount on iRobot's Roomba vacuums. The biggest price slash comes in for the Roomba i2, knocking $150 off the price.

iRobot Roomba i2 (2152) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum $200 (was $350) The Roomba i2 is controlled with iRobot's mobile app, allowing you to activate the robot when you're out of the house or schedule it to clean at later points. It maps your space as it cleans to get more efficient over time, and packs brushes that can handle multiple different kinds of surfaces. Just make sure you pick up any cords it might suck up, and block off tight squeezes where it can get stuck. See on Amazon

If you're in the market for more powerful Roomba models, Amazon also has discounts on the i4, i7, and Braava model. The first two come with an automatic dirt disposal stand, so you don't have to worry about cleaning them out for two full months, while the latter is a robot that can mop your floor. For Prime Day, you can grab the i4 for $400, the i7 for $500, and the Braava for $300. Don't forget to deck them out with wireless speakers to get your tunes going as well.

There are plenty of other great deals for Prime Day, on Amazon as well as the rest of the internet as other companies work to compete with the retail giant. Check out our rundown of the best Prime Day deals to make sure you don't miss out on anything essential.