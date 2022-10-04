Add 1TB To Your PS5 Storage For Just $100

If you’ve been steadily adding new games to your PS5 library since launch, you’ve probably bumped up against its 825GB limitations. With titles like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Cyberpunk 2077 clocking in at over 100GB each, it doesn't take many AAA games to fill up your drive--especially if you play Warzone. Thankfully, you can expand its internal storage by kitting it out with an NVMe SSD--and right now, you can pick up a 1TB drive for just $100.

XPG 1TB Gammix S70 Blade $100 (was $130) Solid state drives compatible with PS5 are often surprisingly expensive, as the console requires some high-end specs for its storage. That’s not the case for the Gammix S70 Blade, however, as today you can pick up the 1TB model for $100, down from $130. It can hit up to 6100MB/s read speeds, is fully compatible with PS5, and comes with a five-year limited warranty to ensure your save files and games are safe and secure. See at Amazon

Of course, the SSD also works on PC--where it boasts read and write speeds of up to 7400MB/s and 6800MB/s, respectively. The Gammix is also designed with aluminum heat spreaders to help disperse heat and keep your PC (or PS5) at the optimal temperature for peak performance.

Looking for a boatload of storage? Consider checking out the 4TB Gammix S70 Blade, which is also seeing a discount. Typically sold for $550, you can pick up a staggering 4TB SSD for $480. That is probably excessive for most PS5 owners, but no doubt the capacity will be useful with so many big games launching within the next few years. There’s no indication as to when the Gammix SSD sale will end, so be sure to check out the deal on Amazon while you can.

If you’re not sold on the Gammix S70 Blade, you’ll find plenty of other great options in our round-up of the best PS5 SSD upgrades for 2022.