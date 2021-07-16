Baldur's Gate Patch Notes Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 6 Major Warzone Changes Little Mermaid First Images Fallout 76 Changes Nintendo Switch OLED Preorder

Actress' Twitter Account Hacked By PS5 Scammers

A number of people have supposedly fallen for the scam, operating from a hacked verified Twitter account.

With PS5 stock shortages still ongoing, restock scams continue to proliferate on social media. A recent case of PS5 scamming happened on actress Tatum O'Neal's verified Twitter account, Variety reports, with the scam appearing to have gone unaddressed for some time.

Recent screenshots show O'Neal's verified account with a bio reading "PlayStation & Xbox Enthusiast. Verified Salesman Page on PS5 & Xbox One." The account now seems to have been restored to O'Neal or her management, but the Variety report claims the hack may have dated back as early as the start of June. Screenshots of now-deleted tweets show O'Neal's account posting regularly about Sony's PlayStation 5.

Some Twitter users report being scammed by the account, while others have been blocked after calling it out as a scam or a hack. One user said that the they were blocked after sending $600 for a PS5.

After the Variety report was published, Twitter finally appeared to take action on the situation. O'Neal's account now only contains three tweets--a political retweet, a reply to another tweet, and a pinned tweet saying that "Management" has now recovered the account.

If you're still looking for a PS5 yourself, it bears repeating that most people supposedly selling the consoles on Twitter are operating scams. Instead, keep an eye on our restock tracker for a chance to buy a console from a reliable stockist.

