Activison Cuts Ties With Call Of Duty Ghost Actor After Sexist Comments

Activision has cut ties with voice actor Jeff Leach, who provides the voice for Ghost in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and the battle royale game Warzone. Leach was recently called out for sexist comments, and Activision has now confirmed it won't work with Leach.

"Sexism has no place in our industry, our games or in society," a spokesperson for Activision told CharlieIntel. "Activision is no longer working with Jeff Leach. We strongly condemn these remarks. We are committed to delivering a fun and safe experience for all players."

GameSpot also received this statement from Activision regarding Leach.

Leach is also partnered with Facebook Gaming, but that outfit does not yet appear to have released a statement. This news broke over the weekend.

You can hear some of Leach's comments in the compilation video above, but be aware it contains strong language. Some of Leach's comments are apparently date back to 2017.

Ghost is a well-known character in the wider Call of Duty lore. He came to Modern Warfare as a new Operator in February 2020 and he's also available in Warzone. Activision did not clarify what may happen to Ghost in those games going forward as a result of this news.