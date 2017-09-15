Activision Touts Destiny 2 Sales Records, But Doesn't Share Specific Figures

Bungie shared last week that millions of people had already played Destiny 2, with as many as 1.3 million doing so at the same time. Publisher Activision today finally spoke out on the subject of the sequel's sales, though we still don't have a firm idea of how many copies it's sold so far.

In a press release, Activision said that Destiny 2 set a day-one sales record on the PlayStation Store. The company shied away from many comparisons to the original Destiny, presumably because that game sold more overall at launch due to being available on two more platforms with sizable install bases (Xbox 360 and PS3). However, Activision said that Destiny 2 surpassed the first game's launch week digital sales and "engagement." The former is to be expected given the industry-wide shift toward digital games; the latter seems to be in reference to the number of people playing online simultaneously.

Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg noted that the company saw "engagement at the highest ever week-one concurrency for the franchise." Bungie CEO Pete Persons added that Destiny 2 has attracted more than 1 million concurrent players for eight days in a row.

As for specific sales figures, we're left with no firm idea, although we know it topped the charts last week in the UK, as well as in Australia and New Zealand. New content for Destiny 2 rolled out this week with the launch of the Leviathan Raid, while Trials of the Nine (and Xur) make their first appearance today. Destiny 2's PC version launches on October 24, and a leaked DLC pack called Curse of Osiris has since been confirmed by Bungie as real, but we don't yet know how soon it will be released.