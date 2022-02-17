Activision Thanks Players With Call Of Duty Double XP Event And Free Bundle

Call of Duty's Season 2 is now live, but the massive update was previously delayed by Activision in order to bring quality-of-life updates to multiple Call of Duty titles. Since that initial announcement, updates have arrived to improve the state of Warzone, Vanguard, and Black Ops Cold War, and Activision is now thanking the players for their patience with a few freebies.

"The entire Call of Duty team appreciates your patience over this past month and beyond," the publisher said in the blog announcement. "To show our thanks, we are excited to kick off the season with a weekend full of double XP and free gifts for the community."

Call of Duty: Vanguard & Warzone - Season Two Cinematic Trailer

Double XP event

Players can level up much faster this weekend with a "Max Double XP" event coming to Vanguard and Warzone from February 18 to February 22. Throughout the event, all players can enjoy double XP earn rates for regular player progression, weapon XP, operator XP, and battle pass XP. Vanguard players can also earn double clan XP during this time, which is a feature exclusive to the title.

Free bundle and tier skips

During this Max Double XP event, Vanguard and Warzone players can also score a free cosmetic bundle before it hits the store. Forbidden Sacrifice is a nine-item bundle that is highlighted to include a legendary rarity operator skin, two legendary weapon blueprints, and a battle pass tier skip. In addition to this free bundle, players will also get 10 additional free battle pass tier skips, which Activision valued at over $20 with the bundle included.

To get these limited-time freebies, players must simply log into Vanguard or Warzone between 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET February 18 and 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET February 22.

Call of Duty Season 2 is currently underway for both Vanguard and Warzone, which includes a 100-tier battle pass, new operators, and new modes. As for future content, players are already speculating that a Warzone Season 2 Easter egg is teasing a battleship could be headed to Caldera.

