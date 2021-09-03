Xur Location Gotham Knights Key Art Far Cry 6 PC Requirements Destiny 2 Patch Notes Madden 22 Update Battlefield Mobile
Activision Teases Call Of Duty: Vanguard With Special Care Package For Influencers

Ahead of the multiplayer reveal, Activision has a special package for some members of the community.

With Call of Duty: Vanguard's multiplayer reveal slated for September 7, it appears Activision has begun to hype up the announcement by sending a special care package to influencers.

CharlieIntel received one of these. It includes a military green utility bag, a water bottle, and an ammo crate that is apparently locked. Maybe Activision will deliver the combination as the reveal date gets closer. For now, you can see all the goodies in the image below.

Activision will reveal Vanguard's multiplayer on September 7 as part of a special event. It's not the first look at the game's multiplayer, however, as PlayStation users got to try the new Champion Hill mode as part of an alpha test last weekend.

Following the multiplayer reveal on September 7, Activision will host a PlayStation-exclusive beta test September 10-13 for people who preorder Vanguard. Open betas for everyone, across all platforms and regardless of preorder status, will take place later in the month.

The reveal of Vanguard's multiplayer and the beta tests are happening at the same time as a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, in which the state of California alleges a culture of sexual harassment and discrimination against women.

