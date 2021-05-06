Activision Seemingly Teases John Rambo For Call Of Duty

Activision is seemingly teasing that John Rambo is coming to Call of Duty. The official Call of Duty Twitter account showed off the Warzone stats for a player called "SURVIVORJohn#1009062" and many believe this is a reference to Sylvester Stallone's John Rambo coming to Warzone as a new Operator in a future update.

John Rambo is an '80s icon, so that matches up with the new time period for Verdansk '84. People have also pointed out that the statistics shown in the graphic are not random. 552 is said to be the total number of people John Rambo has killed; the 5 is for the five Rambo movies; and the 7 is the approximate runtime for all five films.

Does anyone know SURVIVORJOHN#1009062? Their #WarzoneReport is a sight to be seen. pic.twitter.com/EUFPmexQnF — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 5, 2021

Officially licensed Operators would be a big new step for Warzone, bringing it more in line with Fortnite, which has featured all manner of crossovers in the past. Starting with John Rambo would make thematic sense given the '80s setting for Verdansk.

We'll have to wait and see what Activision has cooking for Warzone as it relates to Rambo, but keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

In other Call of Duty news, Activision just announced some massive statistics for the series, while the company said its free-to-play games like Warzone and CoD: Mobile have "transformed" the series. Additionally, Activision confirmed that 2021's new Call of Duty game is coming from Sledgehammer (CoD: WWII) and it will have Warzone integration.