Activision Is Going Hard On Call Of Duty With A New Studio In Montreal

Beenox, an Activision-owned studio that supports the mammoth Call of Duty franchise, has today announced that it will be expanding into a new location in Montreal, in addition to its headquarters in Quebec City.

The second office will allow Beenox to increase its staff by over 20%, the studio said in a press release, continuing an expansion that has already seen it hire over 150 developers in the last year. As far as what the new studio will be focusing on, the press release states that the new studio will be able to "support the growth of the [Call of Duty] franchise and additional ambitious projects."

Many of the jobs currently listed for the new studio have a mobile focus, suggesting the Montreal studio will have a lot to contribute to the upcoming Call Of Duty: Warzone mobile port, which was confirmed earlier in March.

Beenox's contributions to Activision's FPS franchise include developing seasonal content for Call of Duty: Warzone, as well as co-developing "an all-new mobile experience within Call of Duty." It's not clear if this is referring to Warzone on mobile or another unannounced mobile project.

"The Montreal team will be an integral part of the development process for all our projects," said Nour Polloni, Beenox studio head. The location of the new studio in Montreal still has yet to be revealed.