Activision Is Donating $1 Million During Military Appreciation Month With Warzone 2 Fundraiser

May is Military Appreciation Month and Activision Blizzard is supporting the initiative with a $1 million donation to its Call of Duty Endowment charity that raises money to help support military veterans. This is happening through an in-game campaign inside Warzone 2's DMZ mode.

For every match where a player extracts $30,000 worth of in-game cash, Activision will give $1 to the Call of Duty Endowment, up to $10 per player and $1 million in total. This is part of a campaign called "Loot for Good," which is being undertaken alongside USAA. The event runs May 1-7.

A leaderboard tracking the results is available at the Loot For Good website. Everyone who participates will also get an in-game reward.

To promote Loot for Good, Activision partnered with the country music group War Hippies for a new version of their song, "The Hangman," mixed up with lyrics from Loot for Good. The band's two members, Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis, are US military veterans.

Founded in 2009, the Call of Duty Endowment raises money to help place military veterans in new careers after leaving the service. So far, the Endowment has helped place 118,000 former service members in jobs.

Call of Duty Endowment executive director Dan Goldenberg said the job is not done. The charity wants to help bring attention to female veterans who have a tougher time finding jobs after the service than men, according to the charity.

"As the impact by women in the military increases, so do the challenges they face upon returning to civilian life," Activision said. The data is clear that female vets, despite tending to be more educated than their male counterparts, have a much harder time finding a civilian job and are underrepresented in the workforce. Women are more than twice as likely to be unemployed 6 months after completing their service than male veterans."

The Endowment has helped place more than 16,000 women in new jobs after the service, making up about 7% of total placements.

"As more and more women enter the military and subsequently complete their service, the Endowment seeks to highlight proven solutions for their post-service employment challenges and enable their future contributions in civilian life," Activision said.

You can learn more through Activision's policy paper on female veterans.