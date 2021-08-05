Activision Has Reportedly Taken Down A Call Of Duty: Warzone Cheat Distributor

Activision is continuing the fight against cheaters in its massively popular battle royale, Call of Duty: Warzone. According to a report from Charlie Intel, the company has taken action, not by improving the game's anti-cheat software, but by going after and shutting down a cheat distributor.

The distributor, a site called CrazyAim, sold a variety of cheats to users, including aimbots. While the site would provide cheats for multiple Call of Duty titles, its main focus was reportedly on Warzone. Visiting the seller's site now returns an error.

According to Charlie Intel's report, CrazyAim's site isn't the only part of the cheat distributor that was taken down. The company's Discord server was apparently also targeted and has since been taken offline. This all comes just ahead of the launch of Call of Duty Season 5.

If Activision did shut down CrazyAim, it wouldn't be the first time the company has taken fierce action against cheat distributors. The company has previously sent cease and desist letters to sellers and shut down YouTube channels that promote cheating software. Meanwhile, Activision's parent company, Activision Blizzard is currently fighting two lawsuits; one filed by the State of California and another class-action lawsuit filed by shareholders.

Activision isn't the only company ramping up its fight against cheat distributors either. Bungie and Ubisoft, the companies behind Destiny 2 and Rainbow Six Siege have filed a joint lawsuit against Ring-1, which actively advertises and sells bundles of cheats as part of a subscription service. Bungie and Ubisoft's lawsuit seeks damages for Ring-1 distributing hacks for their games and alleges that the company infringed on copyrights.