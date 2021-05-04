Activision Denies Layoffs At Crash Studio Toys For Bob

Reports concerning layoffs at the Activision-owned Toys For Bob studio are false, according to a spokesperson. The representative told VGC that the California-based studio is "operating fully" and is hiring for a number of roles.

The spokesperson also confirmed that Toys For Bob will continue to support Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time and Call of Duty: Warzone.

"Reports of layoffs at Toys For Bob are incorrect," the spokesperson said. "There has not been a reduction in personnel recently at the studio. The development team is operating fully and has a number of full-time job openings at this time. The studio is excited to continue supporting Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, and more recently provide additional development support to Call of Duty: Warzone."

Toys For Bob itself recently confirmed that it has become a support studio for Warzone, joining Sledgehammer, Raven, Infinity Ward, Beenox, and others. In fact, reporter Andy Robinson said "virtually every studio" at Activision is contributing to Warzone.

Activision has said it is looking to grow the number of developers that work on each franchise, so, again, it is no surprise to see Warzone get another co-developer. Activision's hiring plans are so ambitious--the company has 2,500 open positions--that it believes it may be a struggle to find people to fill all these jobs.

All of the work on Warzone is being done alongside the development of this year's new premium game, which is believed to be Call of Duty: WWII - Vanguard from Sledgehammer Games.

Activision Blizzard, the owner of Activision, will report earnings for the latest financial period later today, May 4, so we might learn more soon.