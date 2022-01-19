Activision Blizzard Workers Alliance Says Acquisition "Does Not Change The Goals"

Despite Microsoft's pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard, members of the Activision Blizzard King Workers Alliance are still dead set on improving the company as a whole for all of its workers. In a Twitter thread, the group simply stated "The news of Activision acquisition by Microsoft is surprising, but does not change the goals of the ABK Workers Alliance."

The ABK Workers Alliance has been a prominent voice for workers' rights within Activision Blizzard since sexual misconduct allegations began plaguing the company. This past November, amidst the Wall Street Journal report that Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick knew of sexual misconduct allegations and withheld them from the company's board of directors, the group organized a sizable walkout. "We will not be silenced until Bobby Kotick has been replaced as CEO," the group said at the time.

Currently, the group's message is the same. "We called for the removal of Bobby Kotick as CEO in November for shielding abusers and he still remains CEO as of this writing," said the group. ABK Workers Alliance also cited the ongoing strike at another Activision studio, Raven Software, where QA staff has walked out in response to a mass layoff of other QA staffers.

"Whatever the leadership structure of the company, we continue our push to #endabuseingaming," said the Workers Alliance in its thread, although changing the culture at Activision Blizzard may be a tall order. Speaking during an investor relations call following the acquisition's announcement, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that addressing Activision Blizzard's cultural issues would require "significant work." "This is hard work," continued Nadella, "It requires consistency, commitment, and leadership that not only talks the talk, but walks the walk. That's why we believe it's critical for Activision Blizzard to drive forward on its renewed cultural commitments."