Activision Blizzard California Lawsuit: Timeline Of Events

The anti-discrimination lawsuit the state of California filed against Activision Blizzard in July has spun the heads of gamers and fans alike. So much has happened since the suit was brought forward that it can be difficult parsing the myriad unfolding events. Below we try to give a brief timeline of the lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, tracking the beginning through to its more recent developments.

We'll continue to update this post with further developments as the situation progresses.

California Sues Activision Blizzard

Things kicked off on July 21. The California Department of Fair Housing and Employment ("DFEH") filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, alleging that the company "fostered a sexist culture" in which women were paid far less than men and people of color experienced instances of discrimination. The suit goes on to say that sexism has "plagued the male-dominated gaming industry for decades," and brings forth this legal action to "remedy, prevent, and deter" Activision Blizzard from violating California's civil rights and equal pay laws. Within the lawsuit are some salary breakdowns of the highest-paid executives at the company to illustrate the vast pay disparities, as well as examples of harassment that employees reportedly faced.

Not long after the suit was filed, Activision Blizzard responded to and dismissed the accusations, saying the "DFEH includes distorted, and in many cases false, descriptions of Blizzard's past."

Further reading: CNN on why the Activision Blizzard lawsuit could be a watershed moment for the games industry and the tech world at large



Activision Blizzard Executives Respond--And Apologize

In the wake of the lawsuit, Activision Blizzard executives--from president J. Allen Brack (more on that later) to a former World of Warcraft designer and others--have addressed the allegations and apologized for the company's initial statement, their complicity in workplace behavior, or both.

Games Industry Employees Protest "Frat Boy" Workplace Culture

Thousands of Activision Blizzard employees signed an open letter condemning how the company responded to the lawsuit. And to take that criticism further, workers staged a massive walkout on July 28 to protest what they called an "abhorrent and insulting" response from the publisher. In solidarity with Activision Blizzard employees, Ubisoft workers penned a letter to their publisher decrying the "frat boy" culture at Activision Blizzard and Ubisoft's negligence to make substantial changes amid its own allegations. In response to criticism over one of Activision Blizzard's initial statement, CEO Bobby Kotick issued an internal letter calling "tone deaf."

Some Press And Streamers Stop Covering Activision Blizzard Games

Much like employees tired of the games industry's rampant discriminatory and harassing behavior, a few media outlets and livestreamers have begun protesting Activision Blizzard in the wake of the lawsuit by no longer covering its games. This includes news sites The Gamer, GameXplain, and Prima Games, as well as World of Warcraft content creators (though their reasons are different).

Activision Blizzard Executives Bow Out Of Company

The lawsuit has rattled Activision Blizzard, with prominent leaders now leaving their positions at the company. Blizzard president J. Allen Brack has stepped down, putting Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra in charge as co-leaders. At the same time, Blizzard's SVP of Global HR, Jesse Meschuk, has also left. According to a company earnings call, Activision Blizzard said it will "terminate any manager or leader" that impedes the business's integrity. Though both Brack and Meschuk have left the company, it's unclear whether Activision Blizzard terminated either executive.

Further reading: Kotaku on Fran Townsend reportedly blocking people on Twitter then nukes it entirely



And Activision Blizzard Gets Sued Again

In the face of everything surrounding the Call of Duty and World of Warcraft company, Activision Blizzard is facing a separate class-action lawsuit. This one, filed by a shareholders, alleges that the company failed to notify them about the DFEH's two-year investigation. The company's stock has plunged since the lawsuit's filing and the lawsuit seeks damages.