Action Bronson Is Now A Playable Character In UFC 4

Rapper and chef Action Bronson is joining the roster of EA Sports UFC 4, and you don't have to wait long to play as him--in fact, he's already in the game through a title update.

He posted a video to his Instagram account to make the announcement and show off his epic workout routine that he used to help get in shape for his appearance in the game.

"I've been training for months for a very special event and it's finally here," Bronson wrote. "I make my debut in the UFC 4 video game today. I'm ready for all challengers! I'll never turn down a fight. I've trained with killllers now it's time."

Bronson previously worked with EA for a UFC 4 trailer.

In other UFC news, the highly anticipated re-match between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier in UFC 264 on Saturday night did not exactly live up to the hype, with McGregor breaking his leg in the first round. The doctor stopped the match, and Poirier was named the winner. EA's own simulation of the fight in UFC 4 predicted McGregor would win.

In other news, UFC 4 is now available on EA Play and through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.