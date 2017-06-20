Acclaimed Gothic Horror RPG Darkest Dungeon's First Expansion Released

Darkest Dungeon, the gothic horror RPG from Red Hook Studios, has released its first DLC expansion. The Crimson Court allows players to jump into a new, parallel campaign, designed to be played alongside the main story.

The expansion tells the story of the Crimson Curse, which is spreading across the estate and bringing new enemies to familiar regions. It also introduces a new environment called The Courtyard, full of "unique curios, traps, and obstacles, a complete faction of new blood-crazed foes lie in wait, overseen by three distinct boss encounters," according to the DLC's description.

"These slavering enemies and epic encounters will introduce new combat mechanics, testing the limits of your favorite strategies." In addition to the new campaign and dungeon, The Crimson Court introduces a bunch of new game mechanics too, including:

A new hero class--“Awash in blood and delusion, they bear the burden of a thousand lifetimes”

A full faction of new enemies

5 new bosses with some of the most complex and devious mechanics yet

A new wandering boss: The Fanatic

Districts: 10 new buildings to upgrade your Hamlet

Massive, sprawling maps with locked doors, prisoner rooms, and progress saves

Lore-driven trinket sets for all heroes, with set bonuses

The Crimson Court DLC is now available on PC for $10, and the original is on sale on Steam right now for $10 too. The original game is available on PlayStation 4 and PS Vita, but there's no word on when the expansion is coming for those consoles.

When it was released, critics praised its unique approach to dungeon-crawler gameplay (adding elements of survival horror) and its dark art style. GameSpot reviewer Daniel Starkey called it a "richly satisfying and wonderfully executed masterpiece," and you can read his full review here.