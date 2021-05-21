Acclaimed Apple Arcade Game Grindstone Is Now On PC

When Apple Arcade launched in September 2019 with a suite of games, many players praised Grindstone in particular. This week the cartoony puzzle game finally launched released on PC.

Grindstone is, for now, an Epic Games Store exclusive. While it'll normally cost $20, it's currently on a launch discount and is listed for $15. In addition, as a part of Epic's Mega Sale, you can grab a $10 credit for use on a single title, which would bring Grindstone's price down to $5.

Developed by Capy, who also made Below and Superbrothers: Sword and Sworcery, Grindstone tasks players with navigating a character through maze-like levels arranged on grids. Players must hack through chains of same-colored enemies and avoid traps.

In addition to being available on Apple Arcade and PC, it's also on Switch. Capy has consistently released significant updates for the game that add new levels and challenges. The latest update, called Fortune Grind, introduces a wheel of fortune to the Daily Grind mode that adds modifiers to each run. The Epic Store version is up-to-date with the other versions and includes Fortune Grind.