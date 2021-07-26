AC Valhalla Siege Of Paris DLC Release Date Is August 12

Ubisoft has revealed that The Siege of Paris, Assassin's Creed Valhalla's second expansion, launches on August 12 alongside the official soundtrack.

Taking place after the main game's events, The Siege of Paris sees Eivor travel to the western European region of Francia to collect more weapons, learn new abilities, and eliminate tougher enemies. The Siege of Paris follows Assassin's Creed Valhalla's last expansion, Wrath of the Druids. Both are available in the $40 USD season pass, which also includes The Legend of Beowulf bonus mission. The Siege of Paris can be bought separately for $25 and is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

The Siege of Paris also re-introduces Assassin's Creed Unity's Black Box missions, sandbox objectives that give players total freedom of how a specified goal (like assassinating a designated target) is accomplished.

Coming before The Siege of Paris is the Sigrblot Festival, a limited-time in-game event celebrating the start of raiding season. Running from July 29 to August 19, the camp of Ravensthorpe will have a plethora of activities to participate in and various rewards to win, including flyting competitions, settlement decorations, and the one-handed sword Skrofnung.

There are two requirements that must be met before experiencing the Sigrblot Festival. First, players have to reach England and complete one of the first narrative arcs--Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire. After that, the settlement back at Ravensthorpe has to reach Level 2. Once those two stipulations have been met, the Sigrblot Festival will then open up. There's also an additional update planned to introduce a new River Raid map pack, which will have destinations littered all throughout Francia and Ireland.

Dropping alongside The Siege of Paris is the official soundtrack. The album comes out on August 12 and the first track, "Hásæti" composed by Stephanie Economou with Old Norse lyrics, is now streaming on YouTube.

In other Assassin's Creed Valhalla news, the action-RPG will receive a patch on July 27 that makes some changes and bug fixes. One adjustment to note is the introduction of enemy level scaling to make it feel more RPG-like.