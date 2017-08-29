Absolver Review Roundup

One of the more intriguing titles among today's many new releases is Absolver. Published by Devolver Digital, the game fuses together elements of brawlers, RPGs, and even deck-building into a unique martial arts fighting game with a deep, customizable battle system unlike any other game.

Reviews for Absolver have begun appearing online, and as always, we've collected a sample of them to give you an idea of what critics are saying about Devolver Digital's hybrid fighting game. For a broader look at Absolver's critical reception, be sure to visit GameSpot sister site Metacritic.

Game: Absolver

Absolver Developer: Sloclap

Sloclap Platform: PS4, PC

PS4, PC Release: August 29

August 29 Price: $30/£25

GameSpot -- 8/10

"Absolver has a few problems...yet they're not impactful enough to take away from its unique strengths. There's a significant challenge involved in learning Absolver's combat intricacies, but it's the kind of struggle that rarely frustrates. Defeat is part and parcel of the experience, but your demise always teaches you something new that you can take with you into the next battle--and Absolver's deep, nuanced combat always finds ways of enticing you back for one more fight." -- Richard Wakeling [Full review]

Polygon -- 8.5/10

"If the game had tried too much--if it had thrown me into more complicated duels, or forced me to use weapons more often--I don't think I would have found it nearly as appealing. Instead, Absolver recognizes its singular goal of building a robust, satisfying martial arts combat system. It leans into those strengths, and it's a better game for it." -- Philip Kollar [Full review]

IGN -- 7.6/10

"Absolver is a beautiful martial-arts fighting game that allows for an impressive degree of personalized play with its innovative combat deck system, which lets you learn skills from combat with other players and NPCs. Unfortunately, it only comes with a single PvP arena mode at launch, and its fascinatingly nebulous campaign breaks off early and abruptly. It feels like an early access game with a ton of potential, but it's not quite there yet." -- Leif Johnson [Full review]

GamesRadar+ -- 4.5/5

"If you're going to have the best experience, you need to try new techniques, put together different (and silly) outfits, and explore every nook and cranny of Absolver's vibrant yet ruined world. It's a little rough around the edges, and the lack of structured content indicates this is only the first step into a larger universe--but it is so thoroughly committed and confident in its core premise that I can't help but be enthralled, broken hand and all." -- Sam Prell [Full review]

Game Informer -- 6.75/10

"Sloclap's first foray shows glimmers of brilliance in the combat and the somewhat intriguing aesthetic of masked martial artists going at it in strange lands. Even so, Absolver feels like a collection of little pieces from something larger that just never happens. It's as if someone has set the table for a fascinating three-course meal and the appetizer is the only thing that ever comes out of the kitchen--and by the time you take your first bite, you're being ushered out the door." -- Daniel Tack [Full review]

Destructoid -- 7.5/10

"Absolver's sure to be divisive. There's a clear vision that shines throughout the game. Its combat system encourages a granular knowledge of the different moves and potential combos that stem from each directional stance. But while the appeal will be apparent to the competitive-minded player, Absolver's pointed focus is complex enough to turn others away. The journey from lowly Prospect to Absolver is arduous and challenging, but it's hardly inviting." -- Ray Porreca [Full review]