Absolver Dev's New Game Revealed During State Of Play; Coming 2021

During February 2021's State of Play, PlayStation revealed a new trailer for Sifu, an upcoming game from developer Sloclap. Sifu is set to come to PS5 later in 2021.

The game seems to be a combo-focused action game in which "dying" only ages the protagonist. Throughout the trailer, we see them grow older and older, becoming an old man by the end. The cinematics seen in the trailer were captured on PC, but Sifu is also coming to PS5 and PS4.

Previously, Sloclap developed Absolver, a combat-heavy game set in an online world. Absolver was first released in 2017; in GameSpot's Absolver review, critic Richard Wakeling gave the game an 8/10 and said: "There's a significant challenge involved in learning Absolver's combat intricacies, but it's the kind of struggle that rarely frustrates. Defeat is part and parcel of the experience, but your demise always teaches you something new that you can take with you into the next battle--and Absolver's deep, nuanced combat always finds ways of enticing you back for one more fight."

