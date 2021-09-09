AbleGamers Wants To Raise Another $1 Million For Disabled Gamers In Spawn2gether Campaign

AbleGamers COO Steven Spohn (Spawn) wanted to celebrate his milestone birthday in 2020 with a fundraising campaign to raise $1 million for disabled gamers. Steven reached this monumental goal in August 2021. Today, he announced that The AbleGamers Foundation hopes to collect another $1 million for the Spawn2gether campaign starting September 15. It will run until September 2022.

Unlike before, Steven will be joined by "Champions" to harbor support for the campaign. This includes established Twitch streamers AshleyRoboto, Bloodyfaster, Imperial, Jambo, and Lilsimsie to raise awareness and rally support for gamers with disabilities while raising funds. "I always wanted this to feel like less of a formal fundraising campaign and more like a community-driven support network," Steven expressed.

It will be the second phase of the Spawn2gether campaign, and you can aid this charity by registering and hosting a team or individual fundraiser on Tiltify. Visit the FAQ page if you need help getting started. Also, be sure to use the #Spawn2gether hashtag to help raise awareness for the campaign, and follow Steven and AbleGamers on Twitter for updates and news.

The AbleGamers Foundation fights social isolation and develops inclusive communities for disabled gamers using community outreach and services. Steven and AbleGamers are at the forefront in making games more accessible, and Microsoft even consulted with AbleGamers for the Xbox Adaptive Controller. It also created an Accessible Player Experience program that has trained over 100 developers about inclusion and accessibility.

Recently, AbleGamers launched its Player Panels Program, which has a research pool of 500 gamers with disabilities, to access early gameplay of video games and development teams to provide direct feedback.