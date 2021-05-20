AbleGamers Partners With LogitechG To Create World-First Adaptive Esports Tournament

Last year, LogitechG hosted the Adaptive Esports Invitational, a one-off Rocket League competition that featured players from the disabled community. Now, it's extending that initiative with the announcement of the Adaptive Esports Tournament, an ongoing esports competition for disabled gamers.

The event has been created in partnership with AbleGamers, a charity dedicated to making video games accessible to people with disabilities--which got a big boost last year when Ryan Reynolds made a video promoting the cause.

We’ve teamed up with @AdaptiveAction, @AbleGamers, @MountSinaiRehab and others to create the Adaptive Esports Tournament! 🏆

Sign up for the next tournament here: https://t.co/VnL4LzNXta pic.twitter.com/WVLGN1uqxh — Logitech G (@LogitechG) May 20, 2021

The tournament's other partners come from outside the gaming world--Adaptive Action Sports is a non-profit that offers action sports programs and training for people with disabilities, while Mount Sinai is a medical group based in New York, with programs focused on developing adaptive technology for people in need.

Disabled players who want to enter the next Adaptive Esports Tournament can sign up right now on the website. The first event will take place this fall, which is set to be a 2v2 single-elimination Rocket League tournament with "Logitech G gear and bragging rights on the line," according to Logitech's homepage for the event.