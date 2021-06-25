Abandoned Teaser App Delayed To August, Director Cites Stress And Polish

Blue Box Game Studios' Abandoned has been the subject of many a conspiracy theory and lots of speculation over the last few weeks, and it appeared some of our questions were going to be answered with a teaser app's release today, June 25. However, director Hasan Kahraman has announced that the app will now not release until August.

"The last few weeks were really stressful to us. The team is very tired," Kahraman said in a Twitter video. "We were hoping to release the app today, and I know that a lot of you have been looking forward to it, so thank you so much for that--I really appreciate that. However, I have decided to delay the app until August. That is when the first trailer will also be released."

An update from Hasan: pic.twitter.com/vpFN81YDXL — BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) June 25, 2021

Kahraman added that he wants the public's first impression of the game to be "solid" and that the app still had QA and localization to be done. Earlier this week, Nuara studio founder Leo Enin revealed his company is assisting with Abandoned. Though Blue Box Game Studios' online presence and past projects may seem murky, Nuare has a ton of credits on its website, including Halo Infinite, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part II, and Death Stranding. Don't read too into that last one, probably.

Abandoned received a massive amount of popularity after its initial announcement on the PlayStation Blog, where it was described as a "cinematic survival sim" and PS5 exclusive. Something about the mystery of the title got people convinced it was actually a Hideo Kojima game, which Kahraman denied several times before eventually showing himself on camera. We'll know soon enough what type of game Abandoned actually is, albeit perhaps a few more months longer than we hoped.