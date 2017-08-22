A "Very Low" Percentage Of Final Fantasy 15 Players Finished The Game In First Month

Only 30 percent of people who played Final Fantasy XV finished it after the first month, according to game director Hajime Tabata. Speaking to Kotaku, Tabata characterised this figure, which is based on internal data, as being "very low."

"There's a certain metric we use to judge success," Tabata said. "After one month from the game's release, how many players had completed the game, seen the ending, was actually very low. Only 30% one month after."

Again, that's just after the first month, covering the period from launch at the end of November 2016 to the end of December that year. Tabata went on to say that Square Enix's efforts to support the game with updates and extra content has been successful in keeping people playing and encouraging them to finish the game.

The director said the completion percentage for Final Fantasy XV is now at 60 percent. "That really fills us with a lot of confidence, and it's justified our approach, so it's something I'm very happy with," he said.

In 2014, a Microsoft designer said that statistically speaking, most people never finish the games they start. According to IGN, during a presentation at GDC that year, Microsoft Game Studios Design Lead Richard Rouse III cited Steam data that apparently showed that only 42 percent of players finished Mass Effect 3, 47 percent for Portal, and 32 percent for Skyrim.

Square Enix continues to support Final Fantasy XV, with a multiplayer mode called Comrades coming up later this year. Watch the trailer above to get a closer look.

In other news about Final Fantasy XV, it was announced this week that the RPG is coming to PC in 2018. Additionally, Final Fantasy XV's VR fishing game is out in November. Not only that, but an adorable-looking mobile version of Final Fantasy XV is on the way.

This story has been updated.