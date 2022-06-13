A Plague Tale: Requiem's Release Date Will Be Revealed In Livestream At The End Of June

New gameplay footage is coming too.

By on

1 Comments

Focus Home Interactive announced that it will be showcasing a live stream for A Plague Tale: Requiem on June 23 at 9 AM PT/ 12 PM ET. New gameplay footage will be premiered there and the game's release date will be revealed.

The game follows Amicia de Rune and her brother Hugo as they escape their devastated homeland. While trying to start a new life, Hugo's curse reactivates, calling upon death and rats all around them. Having to flee again, they embark on a quest to find a mysterious island that hopefully has the key to help Hugo.

A Plague Tale: Requiem was shown at the Xbox & Bethesda showcase with a new trailer, but no release date was revealed then. Now, this upcoming live stream will have it. The game will launch on Nintendo Switch (via the cloud), PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

The first game, A Plague Tale: Innocence, was released back in 2019 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. In our A Plague Tale: Innocence review, we said, "Powerfully ghoulish depictions of the plague and rats aside, Innocence is ultimately an emotive story of resilience against harrowing odds. The game’s title is an obvious nod towards the loss of innocence the endearing young cast faces throughout their journey. But more than that, it also speaks of the depths of human depravity and the agonizing cost of survival in the midst of war."

