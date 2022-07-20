A Plague Tale: Requiem Preorders Discounted Ahead Of October Launch
Reserve a discounted Steam copy today and claim a bunch of preorder bonuses.
A Plague Tale: Requiem doesn’t launch until October 18, but you can snag the game at a decent discount today if you preorder through Fanatical. The retailer has the game listed for just $42.49, down from its usual price of $50--and you’ll also get a 5% off voucher for your next order.
The discount only applies to the PC version of the game, which is offered as a Steam key. All preorders come with the exclusive Protector Pack. This gives you access to a bunch of in-game goodies, such as the Red Damsel Crossbow skin, bonus crafting material, and 13 exclusive cosmetics for Amicia. We doubt they’ll be a better preorder deal before October 18, so feel free to scoop this one up now if you have it on your radar.
A Plague Tale: Requiem continues the story of Hugo and Amicia, siblings that are struggling to survive in a world ravaged by the plague. The younger of the two, Hugo, has a mysterious blood disease that grants him supernatural abilities, and it’s up to Amicia to track down a cure. Hopefully Requiem is as impressive as the original, which offered an emotional experience filled with impeccable acting, a tight script, and some pulse-quickening stealth gameplay.
Want to learn more about the game before preordering? You can check out our hands-on impressions below.
