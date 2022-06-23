A Plague Tale: Requiem Launches On October 18, New Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Focus Entertainment has revealed that A Plague Tale: Reqiuem will launch on October 18 for PC, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X|S.

In an extended gameplay trailer, Focus Entertainment showed off more of the game, and it looks even more cinematic than its predecessor. It shows the protagonist Amicia and her little brother Hugo trying to escape enemies while she fights them off.

With Hugo now being able to control his powers, he helps Amicia out by revealing enemy locations, which is the game's "x-ray vision" mechanic. Amicia now also has more lethal ways of disposing of her enemies, including using her dagger and crossbow. Hugo can also unleash a torrent of rats as well, completely swallowing up enemies and devouring them.

The extended trailer ends with a scene of Hugo passing out from exhaustion and seemingly losing control over the rats. The wave of rats gets bigger and heads in the direction of Hugo and Amicia.

The first game, A Plague Tale: Innocence, launched back in 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. In our A Plague Tale: Innocence review, we said, Powerfully ghoulish depictions of the plague and rats aside, Innocence is ultimately an emotive story of resilience against harrowing odds. The game’s title is an obvious nod towards the loss of innocence the endearing young cast faces throughout their journey. But more than that, it also speaks of the depths of human depravity and the agonizing cost of survival in the midst of war."