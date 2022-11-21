A Plague Tale: Requiem Gets Huge Discount Before Black Friday

The recently released A Plague Tale: Requiem is already generating end-of-the-year awards buzz, including a Game of the Year nomination at The Game Awards, and you can get a hefty discount on the game right now via Amazon. Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions are marked down to $39, more than $20 off their original price.

A Plague Tale: Requiem got this discount just ahead of Black Friday, and if you're on PS5, you likely won't find a cheaper way to play the game. Xbox players have the game via Game Pass, as well, though it likely won't be a permanent inclusion. The game's predecessor A Plague Tale: Innocence was removed from Game Pass just before Requiem was added.

Like its predecessor, A Plague Tale: Requiem is a stealth-focused action-adventure game, with siblings Amicia and Hugo attempting to survive a disease-filled and rat-infested world. You have some more tools at your disposal for defeating enemies in the sequel, though the focus is still largely on finding clever ways to avoid and mislead your foes.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is just one of the many games already on sale as part of early Black Friday 2022 deals. For more, check out our Black Friday hub, and grab an extra DualSense controller for your PS5 with big discounts.