A Plague Tale: Innocence's Free PS5 Upgrade Will Support DualSense Features

A Plague Tale: Innocence is getting free Xbox Series X|S and PS5 enhancements on July 6. The trailer for the upgrade revealed that it will enhance the game's visuals, playing in 4K resolution at 60fps. According to publisher Focus Home Interactive, the upgrade goes beyond visual enhancements--it takes advantage of current gen tech, including the PS5's DualSense controller.

"We can say that [A Plague Tale: Innocence] will feature faster load times, audio enhancement, DualSense features (i.e. haptic rumble sync with 3D sound and adaptive triggers), and cross progression," Focus Home Interactive PR strategist Julie Carneiro told GameSpot via email.

Given that A Plague Tale: Innocence sees you fleeing from, skirting around, and confronting huge waves of rats, I'm most curious (and terrified) to experience how developer Asobo Studio has used the DualSense's haptic rumble and 3D sound.

Alongside the upgrade, A Plague Tale: Innocence is finally coming to Switch, though only through cloud streaming. Carneiro said that A Plague Tale: Innocence will run at 30fps on Switch and "if you have a good connection," the resolution can reach 1080p while docked.

A Plague Tale: Innocence was one of GameSpot's Best Games of 2019. The game captures sibling love remarkably well, putting you in the shoes of Amicia, a noble girl who must take care of her younger brother Hugo as the two try to survive 1348 France. On their journey, the two will come face-to-face with a country ravaged by the Hundreds Years' War, the French Inquisition, and the bubonic plague, the latter of which has been personified into a literal horde of ravenous rats.

A sequel for A Plague Tale: Innocence is coming in 2022. Called A Plague Tale: Requiem, it will launch for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC, and Switch (via cloud-streaming).