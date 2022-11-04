A "Notable" Number Of Destiny 2 PS5 Players Are Still Using The PS4 Version

Like several other games of the PS4 and Xbox One era, Destiny 2 received a new-gen console update shortly after the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S systems launched. The upgrades were pretty substantial, but on PS5, many players have still been playing the PS4 edition of Destiny 2.

Bungie has noticed this, and has urged anyone still playing the old-gen version of Destiny 2 to grab the free upgrade for its sci-fi shooter. To do so, you'll just need to follow these steps on PS5:

Sign in to your existing account on your PS5 console or create an account.

Insert the eligible PS4 game disc, or go to the game hub for Destiny 2.

Select the upgrade offer on the game hub and review the upgrade offer.

Select Download (Destiny 2's base game is free-to-play).

Any additional premium content can be purchased and downloaded as well.

Once that's done, you'll get Destiny 2 in its best form on PS5. It's a very enhanced version of the game, as it increases the frame rate, ups the resolution quality to 4K, and takes advantage of the PS5's SSD to drastically reduce load times. While the process for upgrading games on PS5 has gotten much better (and more obvious) over the last two years, the system's method for doing so still falls short of how titles are optimized on Xbox Series X|S.

Smart Delivery is one of the bigger selling points of the current Xbox console generation, which ensures that the best version of a game is automatically upgraded on those consoles, with minimal fuss. A prime example of this was seen when Marvel's Avengers received its PS5 upgrade in March last year, as players had to first have the PS4 version installed, manually upload their save game, and then download the PS5 version of Avengers so that they could continue on in that game. By comparison, Microsoft's Smart Delivery system on Xbox Series X|S automatically migrated save files over when Avengers was upgraded on that platform.

If you are looking to jump back into Destiny 2, its PS5 version is revelatory for console players and allows them to enjoy features that were previously reserved for PC gamers with high-end machines.