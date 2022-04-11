A New Subnautica Game Is In The Works

The developer behind the survival game Subnautica, Unknown Worlds, is working on the next entry in the series.

Back in February, Unknown Worlds posted a call out for a lead programmer within the studio and new job listings have continued to be published online. These include a senior narrative designer, environmental artists, and material artists. The most recent of these, the senior narrative designer position, explicitly notes that the role will be working on "the next game in the Subnautica universe."

We're seeking a Senior Narrative Designer to work with us to help shape the next game in the Subnautica universe! 🖊️🌌

Come and join our fully remote studio and let's make great games together. Check out the full job description here 🔽 https://t.co/SfOKSmKpkT — Unknown Worlds (@UnknownWorlds) April 7, 2022

Not only is a new Subnautica game in development, but Unknown Worlds is also creating a new turn-based sci-fi IP called Project M. It is the studio's first project since it was acquired by PUBG developer Krafton late last year. Project M was initially teased last year along with the acquisition announcement and is scheduled to enter early access sometime this year.

The latest release from Unknown Worlds was Subnautica: Below Zero. Before that, Subnautica launched in 2018. In GameSpot's Subnautica review, Brett Todd said, "Subnautica's story, scares, and beautifully rendered underwater setting makes it one of the most fascinating survival games around."